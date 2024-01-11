In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price).
The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
