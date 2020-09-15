Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAtum Version 1.0 vs Splendor Plus

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2023 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Atum Version 1.0
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹74,491*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68188,523
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99974,491
RTO
06,459
Insurance
3,6827,573
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6911,902

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes