In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 55,992
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-