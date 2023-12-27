In 2023 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or GT Force One Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or GT Force One Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Price starts at 68,982 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the One Plus has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less