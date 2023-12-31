Saved Articles

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Atum Version 1.0
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
250 W1100-2500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68179,999
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99979,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6911,719

