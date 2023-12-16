Saved Articles

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs Flycon T3

In 2023 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Flycon T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Atum Version 1.0
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours3-4 Hrs.
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68199,762
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99989,999
RTO
07,199
Insurance
3,6822,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6912,144

