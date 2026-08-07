In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Atum Version 1.0 vs EMX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Emx
|Brand
|Atumobile
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|50-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|4 Hours 30 Minutes