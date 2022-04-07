In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Atum Version 1.0 vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|E1
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|100 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|3-4 Hrs.