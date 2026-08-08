In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 68,077
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-