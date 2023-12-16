In 2023 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at 80,416 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less