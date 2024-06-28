In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs CT 125X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Ct 125x
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 74,999
|₹ 74,016
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-