In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|47.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|160 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-