In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Avan Motors Avan Trend E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price). The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge.