Atumobile Atum Vader vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Atum Vader vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Vxl 150
BrandAtumobileVespa
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
2.9 kW10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,9021,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,5001,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
4,4027,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4263,516

