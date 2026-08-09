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Atumobile Atum Vader vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Atumobile Atum Vader or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Atum Vader vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Elegante 150
BrandAtumobileVespa
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.9 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

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Atum Vader
Atumobile Atum Vader
S
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Atumobile Atum Vader Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
227 mm155 mm
Length
2068 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg115 kg
Height
1220 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
14 L-
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
781 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
100 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
14 L-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Drive | Sport | Reverse, Charger Cut Off Sensor, Combination Switch, Brake Lever Cut Off Switches, Battery Charging PercentageAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LED with AHOHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,9021,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,5001,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,4027,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4263,361

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