In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. Atum Vader vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Atumobile TVS Price ₹ 1.08 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -