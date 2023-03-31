Saved Articles

Atumobile Atum Vader vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Atum Vader vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Avenis
BrandAtumobileSuzuki
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 86,700
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
2.9 kW8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,9021,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,50086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,4026,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4262,199

