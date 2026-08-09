hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesAtum Vader vs Elite

Atumobile Atum Vader vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Atumobile Atum Vader or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Atum Vader up to 100 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Atum Vader vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Elite
BrandAtumobilePrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.9 Kwh-
Charging Time4 Hours8 Hrs.

Filters
Atum Vader
Atumobile Atum Vader
S
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Atumobile Atum Vader Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
227 mm-
Length
2068 mm-
Wheelbase
1355 mm-
Kerb Weight
114 kg80 kg
Height
1220 mm-
Additional Storage
14 L-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
781 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
100 km220 km
Max Speed
65 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1500 W1000 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree30 degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
14 L-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Drive | Sport | Reverse, Charger Cut Off Sensor, Combination Switch, Brake Lever Cut Off Switches, Battery Charging PercentageSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Display
YesLCD Digital screen
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED with AHOLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,9021,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,5001,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4024,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4262,892

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers