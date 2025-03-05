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HomeCompare BikesAtum Vader vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

Atumobile Atum Vader vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Atumobile Atum Vader or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Atum Vader vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandAtumobileKTM
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.9 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Atum Vader
Atumobile Atum Vader
S
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Atumobile Atum Vader Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
227 mm158 mm
Length
2068 mm1977 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm-
Kerb Weight
114 kg160 kg
Height
1220 mm-
Additional Storage
14 L-
Saddle Height
800 mm835 mm
Width
781 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
100 km500 km
Max Speed
65 kmph120 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
14 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Drive | Sport | Reverse, Charger Cut Off Sensor, Combination Switch, Brake Lever Cut Off Switches, Battery Charging PercentageSupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
Display
YesNew LCD Dash Display
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh12 V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED with AHOHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,9022,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,5001,91,795
RTO
015,880
Insurance
4,4026,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4264,601

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