In 2026 Atumobile Atum Vader or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Atum Vader vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum vader
|w175
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.9 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-