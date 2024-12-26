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Atumobile Atum Vader vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Atumobile Atum Vader or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Atum Vader vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Unicorn
BrandAtumobileHonda
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.9 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-162.71 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Atum Vader
Atumobile Atum Vader
S
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Atumobile Atum Vader Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Suspension View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
227 mm187 mm
Length
2068 mm2081 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg139 kg
Height
1220 mm1103 mm
Additional Storage
14 L-
Saddle Height
800 mm798 mm
Width
781 mm756 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
100 km650 km
Max Speed
65 kmph106 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
14 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Drive | Sport | Reverse, Charger Cut Off Sensor, Combination Switch, Brake Lever Cut Off Switches, Battery Charging PercentageGear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LED with AHOLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,9021,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,5001,20,159
RTO
010,143
Insurance
4,40211,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4263,050

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