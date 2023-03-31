In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Vader up to 100 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Atum Vader vs E1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader E1 Brand Atumobile Bounce Infinity Price ₹ 1.08 Lakhs ₹ 93,386 Range 100 km/charge 85 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 4 Hrs