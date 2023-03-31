Saved Articles

Atumobile Atum Vader vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Atum Vader vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader E1
BrandAtumobileBounce Infinity
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 93,386
Range100 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4 Hrs
Atum Vader
Atumobile Atum Vader
S
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
2.9 kW-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW1500 w
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,90297,518
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,50093,386
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4024,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4262,096

    Latest News

    Odysse Vader is powered by a NMC battery that has a capacity of 3.7 kWh.
    This electric motorcycle from Odysse gets Google maps and costs 1.3 lakh
    31 Mar 2023
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    Nemin Vora - CEO - Odysse EV, revealed that the Vader electric motorcycle deliveries have commenced with over 5,000 bookings already in place
    Plan to deliver 5,000 Vader e-motorcycles in next 6 months, says Odysse CEO
    29 Dec 2023
    Nemin Vora - CEO - Odysse EV with the Vader electric motorcycle
    Kratos rival Odysse Vader electric motorcycle deliveries pushed to August-end
    1 Jul 2023
    Latest Videos

    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
