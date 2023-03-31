HT Auto
Atumobile Atum Vader vs BGauss D15

In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Vader up to 100 km/charge and the D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Atum Vader vs D15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader D15
BrandAtumobileBGauss
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge115 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Atum Vader
Atumobile Atum Vader
S
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
2.9 kW-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW3.1 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
227 mm175 mm
Length
2068 mm1868 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg107 kg
Height
1220 mm1200 mm
Additional Storage
14 L-
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
Width
781 mm977 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree10 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
14 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Drive | Sport | Reverse, Charger Cut Off Sensor, Combination Switch, Brake Lever Cut Off Switches, Battery Charging Percentage(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh3.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED with AHOLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,9021,52,073
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,5001,46,191
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4025,882
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4263,268

