In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Vader up to 100 km/charge and the D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Atum Vader vs D15 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum vader
|D15
|Brand
|Atumobile
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|115 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.