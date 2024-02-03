In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bajaj Pulsar F250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Pulsar F250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Atum Vader vs Pulsar F250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum vader
|Pulsar f250
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|39.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-