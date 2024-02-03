In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bajaj Pulsar F250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bajaj Pulsar F250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar F250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Atum Vader vs Pulsar F250 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Pulsar f250 Brand Atumobile Bajaj Price ₹ 1.08 Lakhs ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 39.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 249 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -