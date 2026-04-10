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HomeCompare BikesAtum Vader vs Pulsar 180

Atumobile Atum Vader vs Bajaj Pulsar 180

In 2026 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Atum Vader vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Pulsar 180
BrandAtumobileBajaj
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-42.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.9 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-178 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Atum Vader
Atumobile Atum Vader
S
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Atumobile Atum Vader Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat
Front Tyre View
Front Suspension View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
227 mm165 mm
Length
2068 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg151 kg
Height
1220 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
14 L-
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
781 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
100 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
14 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Drive | Sport | Reverse, Charger Cut Off Sensor, Combination Switch, Brake Lever Cut Off Switches, Battery Charging Percentage-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh12 V
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LED with AHOHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,9021,35,015
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,5001,13,235
RTO
09,589
Insurance
4,4029,136
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4262,901

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