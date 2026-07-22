In 2026 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Vader up to 100 km/charge and the Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge.
Atum Vader vs Chetak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum vader
|Chetak
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|₹ 96,504
|Range
|100 km/charge
|113-153 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.9 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|2 Hours 25 Minutes