In 2026 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Atum Vader vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum vader
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.9 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|220 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-