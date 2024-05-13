In 2024 Ather Energy Rizta or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours.
Rizta has a range of up to 123-160 km/charge.
The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
Side stand motor cut-off, RAM - 1 GB, ROM - 8 GB, Ride Mode - Zip | Smart
Eco, Dashboard auto brightness, AutoHold, Auto Indicator Cut-off,
Guide-me-home lights, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow Notifications, Find My
scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills
ECO indicator,Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch, Power Socket, Negative LCD
with Smart Phone Connectivity, Phone Battery Level Status
Charging Station Locater
Yes
-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
-
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Yes
Display
7 Inch DeepView Display With IP65 rating
LCD
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh
-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Tail Light
LED
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
LED
Headlight
LED
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,15,235
₹1,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,09,999
₹1,36,200
RTO
₹0
₹10,896
Insurance
₹5,236
₹7,445
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹2,476
₹3,321
