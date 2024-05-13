HT Auto
Ather Energy Rizta vs Yamaha FZ-X

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. Rizta has a range of up to 123-160 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
Rizta vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rizta Fz-x
BrandAther EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range123-160 km/charge-
Mileage-48.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hr 40 Min-

Rizta
Ather Energy Rizta
S
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1330 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1140 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
780-840 mm810 mm
Width
750 mm785 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 40 Min-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Side stand motor cut-off, RAM - 1 GB, ROM - 8 GB, Ride Mode - Zip | Smart Eco, Dashboard auto brightness, AutoHold, Auto Indicator Cut-off, Guide-me-home lights, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow Notifications, Find My scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa SkillsECO indicator,Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch, Power Socket, Negative LCD with Smart Phone Connectivity, Phone Battery Level Status
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 Inch DeepView Display With IP65 ratingLCD
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,2351,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,9991,36,200
RTO
010,896
Insurance
5,2367,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4763,321

