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HomeCompare BikesRizta vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Ather Energy Rizta vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Rizta vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rizta Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandAther EnergySuzuki
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 88,376
Range123-159 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Rizta
Ather Energy Rizta
S (IDC 123 Km) Mono
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy Rizta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg110 kg
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Width
750 mm715 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.7s-
Range
123 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph95 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4.3 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP66 (Battery), IP65 (Dashboard)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ARAI MileagePetrol
Features
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L21.5 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Default | Eco | SmartEco, Side Stand Motor Cut-Off, 400 mm Water Wading Limit, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut-Off, Guide-Me-Home Lights, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (Dashboard - 8GB Storage, 1 GB RAM, 4G LTE, GNSS with AGPS), (Ather Connect - Tow Notifications, Find My Scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills)-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9421,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,04788,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
6,8956,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6632,264
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Huge storage space Ather Grid fast charging Magic Twist is brilliant

Cons

Stiff suspension No proper rear footpegs

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather Rizta is based on the same platform as the 450X, but it looks radically different.
Ather Rizta Review: Practical, smart, but not perfect
19 May 2026
The Burgman Street has some serious road presence because of its design.
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Review: The maxi-scooter formula still works
21 Jun 2026
Ather Energy launched a voice command feature for its Rizta and 450 series scooters via the AtherStack 7 update. This allows riders to use natural language commands for navigation, calls, and music.
Ather rolls out voice command feature for Rizta and 450 X electric scooters
9 Jun 2026
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026
New-gen Suzuki Burgman Street launched with upgrades, prices start at 1.01 lakh
2 Apr 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
8 Apr 2024
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
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