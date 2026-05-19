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Ather Energy Rizta vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Rizta vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rizta Hunter 350
BrandAther EnergyRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range123-159 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Rizta
Ather Energy Rizta
S (IDC 123 Km) Mono
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy Rizta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg181 kg
Height
1140 mm1070 mm
Width
750 mm810 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.7s-
Range
123 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph114 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4.3 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP66 (Battery), IP65 (Dashboard)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ARAI MileagePetrol
Features
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Default | Eco | SmartEco, Side Stand Motor Cut-Off, 400 mm Water Wading Limit, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut-Off, Guide-Me-Home Lights, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (Dashboard - 8GB Storage, 1 GB RAM, 4G LTE, GNSS with AGPS), (Ather Connect - Tow Notifications, Find My Scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills)Tripper
Pass Switch
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9421,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,0471,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
6,89510,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6633,429
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Huge storage space Ather Grid fast charging Magic Twist is brilliant

Cons

Stiff suspension No proper rear footpegs

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather Rizta is based on the same platform as the 450X, but it looks radically different.
Ather Rizta Review: Practical, smart, but not perfect
19 May 2026
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350.
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21 Jul 2026
Ather Energy launched a voice command feature for its Rizta and 450 series scooters via the AtherStack 7 update. This allows riders to use natural language commands for navigation, calls, and music.
Ather rolls out voice command feature for Rizta and 450 X electric scooters
9 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield and Yamaha XSR 155 come with neo-retro styling, but are positioned in different segments.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI comparison
17 Jul 2026
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
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