In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Rizta vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rizta
|w175
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|123-159 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-