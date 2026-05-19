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Ather Energy Rizta vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Rizta vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rizta Sp 125
BrandAther EnergyHonda
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 89,748
Range123-159 km/charge-
Mileage-63 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Rizta
Ather Energy Rizta
S (IDC 123 Km) Mono
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy Rizta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Brand Name View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg116 kg
Height
1140 mm1091 mm
Width
750 mm785 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.7s-
Range
123 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph100 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4.3 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP66 (Battery), IP65 (Dashboard)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ARAI MileagePetrol
Features
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Default | Eco | SmartEco, Side Stand Motor Cut-Off, 400 mm Water Wading Limit, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut-Off, Guide-Me-Home Lights, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (Dashboard - 8GB Storage, 1 GB RAM, 4G LTE, GNSS with AGPS), (Ather Connect - Tow Notifications, Find My Scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills)Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco Indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9421,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,04789,748
RTO
07,179
Insurance
6,8956,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6632,222
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Huge storage space Ather Grid fast charging Magic Twist is brilliant

Cons

Stiff suspension No proper rear footpegs

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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SP 125 vs Shine
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Raider
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather Rizta is based on the same platform as the 450X, but it looks radically different.
Ather Rizta Review: Practical, smart, but not perfect
19 May 2026
2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 now come with a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 get TFT screen and other features
17 Jun 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the smallest Pulsar available in the N family and gets a completely new design and chassis, while retaining the same Pulsar ethos
Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Which 125 cc bike should you choose
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Ather Energy launched a voice command feature for its Rizta and 450 series scooters via the AtherStack 7 update. This allows riders to use natural language commands for navigation, calls, and music.
Ather rolls out voice command feature for Rizta and 450 X electric scooters
9 Jun 2026
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
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25 Mar 2025
Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
16 Nov 2019
The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
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