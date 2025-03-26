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Ather Energy Rizta vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Rizta vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rizta Xtreme 160r
BrandAther EnergyHero
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range123-159 km/charge-
Mileage-46 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-163.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Rizta
Ather Energy Rizta
S (IDC 123 Km) Mono
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy Rizta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1327 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg139.5 kg
Height
1140 mm1052 mm
Width
750 mm793 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.7s-
Range
123 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph115 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start
Motor Power
4.3 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP66 (Battery), IP65 (Dashboard)-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Fuel Type
ARAI MileagePetrol
Features
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Default | Eco | SmartEco, Side Stand Motor Cut-Off, 400 mm Water Wading Limit, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut-Off, Guide-Me-Home Lights, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (Dashboard - 8GB Storage, 1 GB RAM, 4G LTE, GNSS with AGPS), (Ather Connect - Tow Notifications, Find My Scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills)XSENS Advantage Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9421,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,0471,04,749
RTO
08,680
Insurance
6,89511,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6632,683
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Huge storage space Ather Grid fast charging Magic Twist is brilliant

Cons

Stiff suspension No proper rear footpegs

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

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