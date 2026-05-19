In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Rizta up to 123-159 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Rizta vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rizta
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|Range
|123-159 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|115 Ah
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-