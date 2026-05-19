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Ather Energy Rizta vs Bajaj Pulsar 180

In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Rizta vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rizta Pulsar 180
BrandAther EnergyBajaj
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Range123-159 km/charge-
Mileage-42.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-178 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Rizta
Ather Energy Rizta
S (IDC 123 Km) Mono
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy Rizta Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg151 kg
Height
1140 mm1115 mm
Width
750 mm765 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm280 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm230 mm
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.7s
Range
123 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4.3 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP66 (Battery), IP65 (Dashboard)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ARAI Mileage-
Features
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Default | Eco | SmartEco, Side Stand Motor Cut-Off, 400 mm Water Wading Limit, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut-Off, Guide-Me-Home Lights, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (Dashboard - 8GB Storage, 1 GB RAM, 4G LTE, GNSS with AGPS), (Ather Connect - Tow Notifications, Find My Scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills)-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9421,35,015
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,0471,13,235
RTO
09,589
Insurance
6,8959,136
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6632,901
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Huge storage space Ather Grid fast charging Magic Twist is brilliant

Cons

Stiff suspension No proper rear footpegs

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather Rizta is based on the same platform as the 450X, but it looks radically different.
Ather Rizta Review: Practical, smart, but not perfect
19 May 2026
The reintroduced Bajaj Pulsar 180 features updated LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 revived at 1.22 lakh, gets LED lights and Bluetooth console
10 Apr 2026
Ather Energy launched a voice command feature for its Rizta and 450 series scooters via the AtherStack 7 update. This allows riders to use natural language commands for navigation, calls, and music.
Ather rolls out voice command feature for Rizta and 450 X electric scooters
9 Jun 2026
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
The Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 reflect two different approaches to the same 180cc commuter segment.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Specs, price and features compared
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The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership featuring updated styling and modern equipment.
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Latest Videos

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Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
8 Apr 2024
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