In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Rizta vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rizta
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|123-159 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|220 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-