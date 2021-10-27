|Reverse Gear
|Yes
|-
|Continuous Power
|3300 W
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 65
|-
|Max Torque
|22 Nm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Motor Type
|PMSM
|-
|Range (Normal Mode)
|60 km/charge
|-
|Motor Power
|5400 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Battery Ip Rating
|IP 67
|-
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Range (Eco Mode)
|70 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|3 Hours 35 Minutes
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|Charging Time(0-100%)
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,13,416
|₹1,60,332
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,13,416
|₹1,39,117
|RTO
|₹0
|₹11,459
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹9,756
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,437
|₹3,446
The first-generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 arrived way back in 2001 and it was a trendsetter. Competing against the Hero CBZ, it showed other manufacturers that there was a strong market for sporty commuter motorcycles in India. So, it is always a big day when a new Pulsar arrives. The brand transformation began in a top-down approach with the new 250 range, followed up with the Pulsar N160 earlier thi...Read More