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Ather Energy 450X vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. 450X has a range of up to 126-161 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
450X vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Yzf r15 v3
BrandAther EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range126-161 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Seat
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Front Right View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1325 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Height
1114 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm815 mm
Width
739 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s-
Range
126 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED BacklitYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,5471,56,700
RTO
53013,066
Insurance
7,46910,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,919

450X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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