Ather Energy 450x or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. 450x has a range of up to 111 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.