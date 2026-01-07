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Ather Energy 450X vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. 450X has a range of up to 126-161 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
450X vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Raider
BrandAther EnergyTVS
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Range126-161 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Seat
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight
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Specification
Length
1891 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1326 mm
Additional Storage
22 LYes
Height
1114 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
739 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s-
Range
126 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph99 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWhMF battery, 12V 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Hub Motor
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
NoDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 LYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED BacklitYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,54695,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,54782,860
RTO
5306,560
Insurance
7,4696,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4932,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

450X Comparison with other bikes

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Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather 450X is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,47,998 ex-showroom.
Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update
7 Jan 2026
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TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
Ather 450X in Space Grey colour scheme.
Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging
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The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
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Latest Videos

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