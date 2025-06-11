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HomeCompare Bikes450X vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Ather Energy 450X vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. 450X has a range of up to 126-161 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
450X vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandAther EnergyTVS
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range126-161 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Front Right View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1353 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Height
1114 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
739 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s-
Range
126 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph127 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
NoDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED Backlit-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,5471,46,820
RTO
53011,745
Insurance
7,46911,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

450X Comparison with other bikes

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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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