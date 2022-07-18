Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes450x vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Ather Energy 450x vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Max Torque
26 Nm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Continious Power
3.3 kW-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
6400 w-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
12 hours 15 minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,6851,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9501,07,315
RTO
08,585
Insurance
5,7358,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0882,681

