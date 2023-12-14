Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes450x vs Apache RTR 160

Ather Energy 450x vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveX-ring chain
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,19,420
RTO
09,553
Insurance
5,51410,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8173,002

