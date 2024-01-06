Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2024 Ather Energy 450x or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
BS6
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,93,890
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,67,700
RTO
015,446
Insurance
5,5149,879
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8174,167

Popular Comparison with other bikes

TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs 450x

    Latest News

    The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
    Ather 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter launched, priced at 1.89 lakh
    6 Jan 2024
    The digital console on the Ather 450X comes with Google Maps integration and the latest OTA update aims to improve the navigational experience ever further
    Ather 450X gets enhanced navigation features with latest OTA update. Check out what's new
    2 Jan 2024
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    Ather 450 Apex is expected to get a new paint scheme.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch today: Price expectation
    6 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     