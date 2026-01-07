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Ather Energy 450X vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. 450X has a range of up to 126-161 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
450X vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Hunter 350
BrandAther EnergyRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range126-161 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1370 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Height
1114 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg181 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
739 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s-
Range
126 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
NoDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageTripper
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED BacklitYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,5471,37,640
RTO
53011,541
Insurance
7,46910,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,429

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather 450X is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,47,998 ex-showroom.
Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update
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Ather 450X in Space Grey colour scheme.
Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging
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29 Jul 2026
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Latest Videos

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