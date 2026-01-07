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HomeCompare Bikes450X vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Ather Energy 450X vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. 450X has a range of up to 126-161 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
450X vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandAther EnergyRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range126-161 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1395 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Height
1114 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
739 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm153 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s
Range
126 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents Storage-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED Backlit-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,5471,38,726
RTO
53011,728
Insurance
7,4698,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,413

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather 450X is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,47,998 ex-showroom.
Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update
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Ather 450X in Space Grey colour scheme.
Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging
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The Bullet 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles that Royal Enfield sells.
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29 May 2026
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
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29 Jul 2026
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Latest Videos

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Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
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