In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of 450X up to 126-161 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
450X vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450x
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|126-161 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-