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Ather Energy 450X vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of 450X up to 126-161 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
450X vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Revolt rv300
BrandAther EnergyRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 94,999
Range126-161 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Height
1114 mm-
Kerb Weight
108 kg101 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm826 mm
Width
739 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm180 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s
Range
126 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
NoDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED BacklitYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,54694,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,54794,999
RTO
5300
Insurance
7,4690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4932,041

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