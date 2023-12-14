In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at 85,099 (last recorded price). The range of 450x up to 111 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 121 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less