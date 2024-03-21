HT Auto

Ather Energy 450x vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Ather Energy 450x or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450x Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450x up to 111-150 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
450x vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Okhi90
BrandAther EnergyOkinawa
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range111-150 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hrs. 36 minutes5-6 Hrs.

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP 66IP65
Continious Power
3.3 kWh2500 Watt
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W3.8 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
1891 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg-
Additional Storage
22 L40 L
Height
1114 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm900 mm
Width
739 mm710 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree12 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L40 L
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED BacklitYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km3 Years
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,86,006
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5146,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8174,139
Expert Rating
-

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Pronull | Electric | Automatic1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450x vs S1 Pro
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubenull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450x vs iQube
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Snull | Electric | Automatic1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450x vs 450S
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Chetaknull | Electric | Automatic96 - 1.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450x vs Chetak
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450 Apexnull | Electric | Automatic1.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450x vs 450 Apex
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Chetaknull | Electric | Automatic96 - 1.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450x vs Chetak

