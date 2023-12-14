Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs Okaya EV Faast F2T

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Okaya EV Faast F2T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Faast F2T
Okaya EV Faast F2T
STD
₹88,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh250 w
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W1200 w
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06497,495
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,55088,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5144,956
Accessories Charges
03,540
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8172,095

